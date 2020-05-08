Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MPB. TheStreet cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ MPB opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $161.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.06. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director William A. Specht III acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $31,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,699.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,754 shares of company stock valued at $293,691 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 79,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. 20.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

