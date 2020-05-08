Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,607 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.8% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 509,716 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $80,388,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $9,640,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,263 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

Microsoft stock opened at $183.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,392.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.