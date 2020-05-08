Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,263 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 6.6% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 258,069 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 44,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 39,430 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $183.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1,392.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.85. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

