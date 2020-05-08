Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Trading Up 6.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX)’s stock price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $16.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Methanex traded as high as $16.82 and last traded at $15.49, approximately 1,529,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 751,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

MEOH has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Methanex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Methanex by 14.1% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,308,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,458 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Methanex by 375.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,226,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,443 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Methanex by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,891,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,163,000 after acquiring an additional 333,347 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Methanex by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,410,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,482,000 after acquiring an additional 332,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at $51,606,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $696.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.23 million. Methanex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

Methanex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

