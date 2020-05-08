Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $777.86 and last traded at $750.99, with a volume of 121413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $620.94.

The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $620.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.38.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 151,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $535.12 and a 200-day moving average of $586.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of -212.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Mercadolibre Company Profile (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

