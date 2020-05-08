MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Stock Price Down 5.3% After Earnings Miss

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $13.10, approximately 2,696,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,416,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.88 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 42.63%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MEDNAX by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after buying an additional 51,049 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 234,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 15.0% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the first quarter worth about $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

