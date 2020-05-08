MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Lowered to $43.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price objective cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MTZ. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on MasTec from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on MasTec from $75.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

MasTec stock opened at $34.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.40. MasTec has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $73.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.04.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,043,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 74.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,509,000 after purchasing an additional 749,052 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MasTec by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,930,000 after purchasing an additional 521,498 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,001,000 after purchasing an additional 462,214 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,157,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,757,000 after acquiring an additional 423,994 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

