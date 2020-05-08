ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.40.

MAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

NYSE MAN opened at $68.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 2.05. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day moving average is $84.21.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,688,000 after buying an additional 14,417 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 353,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,346,000 after acquiring an additional 29,621 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,581,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,154,000 after acquiring an additional 298,112 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

