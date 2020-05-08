Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

NYSE MANU opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $649.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.04 million. Manchester United had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.72%. Research analysts expect that Manchester United will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Manchester United by 7,136.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

