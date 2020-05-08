MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT Raised to $18.00 at BMO Capital Markets

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MAG. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.25 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $16.50 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

