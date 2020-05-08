Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $116.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.29.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $88.23 on Thursday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $56.82 and a one year high of $121.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.32.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.40). Equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $997,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 351,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 92,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 38,712 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.