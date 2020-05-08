MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Price Down 17.6% After Insider Selling

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s share price fell 17.6% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $19.85 and last traded at $20.73, 22,370,977 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,165% from the average session volume of 1,768,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

Specifically, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $168,270.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MGNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 222.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in MacroGenics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.