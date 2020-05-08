M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M.D.C. in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 7.01%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of MDC opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 16,652 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $732,854.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,036,367 shares in the company, valued at $177,640,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $58,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,628.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,052 shares of company stock worth $5,254,109. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.