LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading 21.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares traded up 21.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $25.00. The company traded as high as $33.58 and last traded at $31.78, 34,393,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 255% from the average session volume of 9,684,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on LYFT in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered LYFT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra decreased their price objective on LYFT from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LYFT from $72.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LYFT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.97.

In related news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $609,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $157,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $879,996 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in LYFT by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in LYFT by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in LYFT by 8.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in LYFT by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of LYFT by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,652 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.72.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

