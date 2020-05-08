Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LUNA. B. Riley boosted their price target on Luna Innovations from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Luna Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

LUNA stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.32 million, a P/E ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.32.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Luna Innovations will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Luna Innovations by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.