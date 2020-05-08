Location Sciences Group (LON:LSAI) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Location Sciences Group PLC (LON:LSAI)’s stock price dropped 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), approximately 6,064,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.40.

Location Sciences Group (LON:LSAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX (0.61) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) by GBX (0.01) ($0.00).

Location Sciences Group PLC operates as a mobile location data and intelligence company. It operates through three segments: Digital Payments, Proximity Marketing, and Location Data and Insight. The Digital Payments segment offers migration of card payment systems to the EMV Standard known as ‘Chip and Pin' from old magnetic stripe systems.

