Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $41.36, but opened at $46.96. Livongo Health shares last traded at $52.43, with a volume of 6,014,673 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 114.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Livongo Health from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Livongo Health from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livongo Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

In other Livongo Health news, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $686,798.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,430.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $182,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 209,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,355.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,914 shares of company stock worth $2,302,118 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,689,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 5,330.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Livongo Health during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.05% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.91.

Livongo Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

