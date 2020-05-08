LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.55, but opened at $32.82. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. LivePerson shares last traded at $34.79, with a volume of 172,368 shares traded.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a report on Sunday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

In other news, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $347,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth about $2,779,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average is $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 37.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.71 million. Analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

