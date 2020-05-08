LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of LivePerson worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $347,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on LivePerson from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on LivePerson from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LivePerson from $47.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $34.21 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 37.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

