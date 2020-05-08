Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Cowen

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price cut by Cowen from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LYV. G.Research lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.73.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $39.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.41. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -562.35 and a beta of 1.11. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles purchased 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $99,560.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,113.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $4,159,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,960.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7,500.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

