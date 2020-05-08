Line (NYSE:LN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Line (NYSE:LN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LINE Corporation develops and operates the LINE application for smartphones. It offers messenger services which include free messages, voice calls and video calls. The company also provides communication and content sales and advertising services through LINE advertising, livedoor blog, and NAVER Matome Web portals. LINE Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of LN stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 0.74. Line has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Line (NYSE:LN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $543.76 million for the quarter. Line had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Line will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Line by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Line by 1,815.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Line by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Line by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

