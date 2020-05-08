Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) CEO Sells $105,851.96 in Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $105,851.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $4.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,269,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,140,000 after acquiring an additional 75,419 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $9,444,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 92,270 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth $9,262,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,000,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 612,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLNW. William Blair started coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

