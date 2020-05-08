Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Upgraded to Neutral by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BNP Paribas currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

LBTYA has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Liberty Global from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Liberty Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.64.

LBTYA opened at $21.89 on Monday. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.29). Liberty Global had a net margin of 99.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

