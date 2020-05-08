Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Upgraded to Neutral by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BNP Paribas currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.
LBTYA has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Liberty Global from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Liberty Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.64.
LBTYA opened at $21.89 on Monday. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.73% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.
