Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target Raised to $157.00

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $157.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $126.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.75. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 797.65% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 31.7% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.3% during the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

