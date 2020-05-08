Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

LGRVF stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Legrand will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

