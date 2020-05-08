Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. Legacy Housing Corporation is based in Bedford, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEGH. BidaskClub raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Legacy Housing from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Legacy Housing from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $9.85 on Friday. Legacy Housing has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $253.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Legacy Housing will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 44,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter worth $5,084,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

