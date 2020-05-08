Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

LAWS has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on Lawson Products from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Lawson Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lawson Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

LAWS opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $290.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $91.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lawson Products news, CEO Michael G. Decata bought 3,000 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,450.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder King Luther Capital Management purchased 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $401,244.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,100 shares of company stock worth $600,574 over the last three months. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lawson Products by 20.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lawson Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

