Laureate Education’s (LAUR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on LAUR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.
Laureate Education stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 24,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,056,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,143 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.
About Laureate Education
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
