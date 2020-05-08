Laureate Education’s (LAUR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LAUR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.19). Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $883.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 24,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,056,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,143 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.