L Brands (NYSE:LB) Stock Price Down 5.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $16.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. L Brands traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.99, 8,595,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 10,613,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

LB has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of L Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of L Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in L Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in L Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L Brands by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L Brands by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

