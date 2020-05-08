KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Shares Up 6.9% on Insider Buying Activity

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.11, 102,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 95% from the average session volume of 52,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Specifically, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 3,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $29,054.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,865,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Tavares bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $89,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $99,420. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

KVHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KVH Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a market cap of $163.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.71.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $36.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.51 million. Equities analysts predict that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVHI. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 19,342 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVH Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:KVHI)

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

