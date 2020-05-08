Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

KRYS has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

KRYS opened at $56.04 on Friday. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.09. The company has a market cap of $915.19 million, a P/E ratio of -45.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 58.88, a current ratio of 46.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. Research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $102,718.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,948,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,228,966.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth about $6,916,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after buying an additional 308,298 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 322.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,409 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

