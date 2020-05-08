Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 2,805 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8,342.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 200,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,007,000 after acquiring an additional 197,637 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 8,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,235,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,233,000 after acquiring an additional 34,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $91.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day moving average is $120.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

