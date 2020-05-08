Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,563 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8,342.6% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 200,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,637 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the first quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 8,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $275.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

