Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 8,500 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,580,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,175,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,827,000 after acquiring an additional 188,990 shares during the period. Strycker View Capital LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,161,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 450,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 161,735 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,966,000 after acquiring an additional 142,631 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENV. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Envestnet from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Compass Point downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $96.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.55.

Shares of ENV opened at $62.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average is $67.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -178.97 and a beta of 1.74. Envestnet Inc has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $87.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.32 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $506,262.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,605,469.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

