Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 16,200 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 176,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 360,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,819,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,913 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $27.13 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $34.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average is $31.02.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.