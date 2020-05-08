Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 15,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $804,452,000 after buying an additional 2,274,377 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 30,128,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,552,000 after buying an additional 1,112,569 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after buying an additional 4,986,874 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,029,000 after buying an additional 2,247,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,809,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,707,000 after buying an additional 897,483 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.29%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

In other news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $42,560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,528,477 shares in the company, valued at $495,062,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $62,350.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

