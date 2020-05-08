Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,015 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $386.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.88. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $350.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.06.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

