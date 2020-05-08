Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 207,171 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2,089.1% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,030 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,523,000. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.41.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.59.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

