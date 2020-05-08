Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases New Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $4,401,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $311,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,147 shares of company stock worth $1,276,496. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.19.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.03. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

