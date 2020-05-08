Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $111.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

