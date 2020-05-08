Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 407,817 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Univar were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Univar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,731,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,169,000 after buying an additional 111,914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Univar during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,648,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Univar by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,153,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,197,000 after buying an additional 105,799 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Univar by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,940,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,039,000 after buying an additional 251,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univar by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,228,000 after buying an additional 186,452 shares in the last quarter.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Univar from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Investec upgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,191.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard P. Fox acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $126,700.00. Insiders have purchased 282,000 shares of company stock worth $3,833,320 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNVR opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Univar Inc has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Univar had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Univar Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

