Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $1.31 Million in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,662,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,184,000 after purchasing an additional 114,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,620 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sanofi by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,316,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,859 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,235,000 after purchasing an additional 337,755 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Sanofi by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,534,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,048,000 after purchasing an additional 112,996 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Liberum Capital cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE SNY opened at $48.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average is $47.54.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.12 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. Research analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

