Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $1.12 Million in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,434.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 115,875 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BFAM opened at $112.61 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $176.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.40 and a 200 day moving average of $142.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $506.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,313.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marguerite Kondracke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $171,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,454.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,195 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BFAM. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

