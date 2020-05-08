Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 366.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.94. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.