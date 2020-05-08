Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $986,000 Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Dover were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $91.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.64. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dover Corp has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

In other Dover news, Director Eric A. Spiegel bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,878. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.60 per share, with a total value of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,129.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.