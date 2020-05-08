Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $929,000 Stock Holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.28% of Establishment Labs worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 148,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $29.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.49). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 42.60% and a negative return on equity of 76.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.