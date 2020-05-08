Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $819,000 Stock Position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $105.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.19. NESTLE S A/S has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $313.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.