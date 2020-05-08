Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $553,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

IVV stock opened at $288.63 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

