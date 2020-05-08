Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 87.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,674,000 after buying an additional 1,531,579 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,402,000 after purchasing an additional 202,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,178,292,000 after purchasing an additional 595,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $3,908,541,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM opened at $91.21 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

