Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.08 Million Stake in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,460 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.07% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $438,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $535,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 448.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 59,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 11.33. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.18.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $145,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $865,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $865,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 597,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,651,610. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.70.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

